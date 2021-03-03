The U.S. Capitol Police said late Tuesday that it has bolstered security at the Capitol complex this week because of “concerning information and intelligence” related to March 4, the day QAnon conspiracy theorists believe former President Donald Trump will return to power.

“Based on the intelligence that we have, the Department has taken immediate steps to enhance our security posture and staffing for a number of days, to include March 4,” the Capitol Police said in a statement. “The Department has communicated our enhanced posture as well as the available intelligence for the entire workforce.”



The Capitol Police said it will continue to work with all of its law enforcement partners to make them aware of “concerning information and intelligence.”

Far-right QAnon conspiracy theorists believe the 2020 U.S. presidential election was stolen from Mr. Trump, who has raised unfounded allegations of voter fraud.

At first, QAnon supporters believed Mr. Trump would not leave office on Inauguration Day and, instead, declare martial law, announce mass arrests of Democrats and stop President Biden from being inaugurated.

When that didn’t happen, the fringe theorists moved the date from Jan. 20 to March 4, the original Inauguration Day for all U.S. presidents prior to 1933.

QAnon followers believe the world is run by a secret cabal of Satan-worshipping cannibalistic pedophiles and Mr. Trump was elected to stop them. A popular theory among QAnon supporters is that John F. Kennedy Jr. was not killed in a 1999 plane crash, but rather faked his death and is working with Mr. Trump to stop pedophiles.

The FBI in 2019 labeled QAnon and its supporters “a dangerous extremist group.” Several alleged QAnon followers were charged for their involvement in the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, when a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the building to stop Congress from certifying the electoral votes.

Despite the riot, Congress was able to return to the Capitol and certify the votes confirming Mr. Biden as the newest president.

