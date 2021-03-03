CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Police investigating the death of a toddler found in a dumpster in Cheyenne backtracked Wednesday from saying an autopsy was inconclusive.

Cheyenne police had not yet received the full autopsy report, police Lt. Rob Dafoe said in a statement a day after a police spokeswoman told KGAB Radio the autopsy failed to determine with certainty what killed 2-year-old Athian Rivera.

“An error was made during a phone interview,” Dafoe said. “We maintain good working relations with our partner agencies and our focus is where it should be, on investigating this case.”

The boy’s body was found a few hours after he was reported missing at an apartment complex Feb. 19. His mother’s boyfriend, Wyatt Lamb, 27, was arrested at home that evening on unrelated warrants.

Police announced Feb. 23 they were recommending murder and aggravated child abuse charges against Lamb. Prosecutors haven’t filed charges in the case.

Lamb’s attorney declined to comment Wednesday.

