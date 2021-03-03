Embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he is “embarrassed” by allegations of sexually harassing three women, but said he won’t resign.

“I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable,” Mr. Cuomo said at a news briefing in Albany. “It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it and, frankly, I am embarrassed by it.”

He rejected calls from both parties to step down.

“I’m going to do the job that the people of this state elected me to do,” Mr. Cuomo said. “I will be the better for this experience.”

The Democrat asked New Yorkers to wait for the outcome of an independent investigation led by state Attorney General Letitia James.

Two female former aides of Mr. Cuomo, and a third woman who encountered him at a wedding reception, have said in the past week that he made unwelcome sexual advances on them.

Mr. Cuomo said the furor arose because “sensitivities have changed.”

“My usual custom is to kiss and to hug,” he said. “Behavior has changed, and I get it and I’m going to learn from it. I never knew at the time I was making anyone feel uncomfortable.”

One of the former aides, Lindsey Boylan, also accused Mr. Cuomo of suggesting they play strip poker on a flight.

The governor insisted that his actions involving the much-younger women were not meant to be sexual.

“I never touched anyone inappropriately,” Mr. Cuomo said. “I never knew at the time that I was making anyone feel uncomfortable.”

Anna Ruch, 33, who met the governor at a wedding reception in September 2019, said he greeted her by placing his hand on her bare lower back and asking if he could kiss her. She said she was shocked and embarrassed.

Mr. Cuomo brought up the sexual harassment allegations at the end of his briefing on the coronavirus. Although he is under federal investigation for allegedly covering up statistics on COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes, all of the media questions at the event focused on the harassment allegations.

The state legislature on Tuesday reached an agreement to scale back the governor’s emergency pandemic powers. Mr. Cuomo incorrectly portrayed the deal as one that he helped to negotiate.

“Whatever order I put in place, the legislature can repeal it in 24 hours or whenever they choose, that’s always been the way,” he said.

Democratic state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, among many legislators calling for his resignation, said Mr. Cuomo tried to “normalize” his behavior with Ms. Ruch by saying it’s how he typically greets “hundreds of people.”

Ms. Biaggi also said New Yorkers would like to see written proof that Mr. Cuomo completed the state’s mandatory sexual harassment training, as he claimed on Wednesday.

And she criticized the governor for placing the burden on women for correcting his alleged behavior.

“Andrew Cuomo wants you to know that if only the women had the courage to confront the Governor of New York about how he made them feel, he wouldn’t be in this mess, and that this has been an incredibly difficult time for him as well,” Ms. Biaggi tweeted.

