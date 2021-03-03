Heritage Action for America released Wednesday a two-state ad campaign urging three swing-vote Senate Democrats to vote against Health and Human Services nominee Xavier Becerra, calling him “radical and unqualified.”

The $500,000 campaign targets Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema with ads calling on the senators to vote “no” on President Biden’s pick to head the Health and Human Services Department.

“Sens. Mark Kelly, Kyrsten Sinema, and Joe Manchin are critical senators in opposing the extreme agenda of Biden’s HHS nominee, Xavier Becerra,” said Heritage Action for America Executive Director Jessica Anderson.

The Arizona ad says that “our two senators can stop one radical nominee, Xavier Becerra.” He currently serves as California attorney general.

“Becerra has zero medical experience, unless you count suing Catholic nuns, trying to force them to pay for abortions,” says the 30-second spot, titled “Xavier Becerra: Too Radical for Arizona.”

Heritage Action cited Mr. Becerra’s pro-choice record, including his years-long legal fight against the Little Sisters of the Poor over a conscience exemption from the Obamacare contraception mandate.

Pro-choice groups have urged the Senate to confirm Mr. Becerra, with Planned Parenthood calling him “an experienced leader with a long record of advocating for sexual and reproductive rights.”

Ms. Anderson said the nominee has “spent his entire career fighting for socialized health care, catering to the abortion industry, and trampling on Americans’ religious freedom.”

The Senate Finance Committee tied 14-14 on the Becerra nomination in Wednesday’s vote, leaving the decision on whether to discharge the nominee favorably or unfavorably to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee is also slated to vote on Mr. Becerra’s nomination.

