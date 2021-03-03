President Biden said Wednesday the U.S. is assessing who’s responsible for a rocket attack on American forces in Iraq, and said “thank God” nobody was killed, before noting that a U.S. contractor died of a heart attack.

“We’re following that through right now,” Mr. Biden told reporters at the White House. “We’re identifying who is responsible and will make judgments from that point.”

Mr. Biden said “thank God, no one was killed by the rocket — one individual, a contractor, died of a heart attack.”

The U.S. contractor died after about 10 rockets slammed into the airbase in western Iraq housing American, Iraqi and coalition forces. A Pentagon spokesman said the contractor was sheltering from the rockets when he died.

It was the first attack since the U.S. struck Iran-backed militia targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week in retaliation for an earlier rocket attack.

