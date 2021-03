LAS VEGAS (AP) - The deaths of a husband and wife apparently involved a murder-suicide that occurred after an argument Wednesday, Las Vegas police said.

A teenage son of the couple in their mid-40s called 911 after hearing gunshots in the family residence and then finding his parents’ bodies, Lt. Ray Spencer said.

No identities were released.

