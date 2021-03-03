Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said members of Congress are being subjected to “voter suppression” because of new security measures put in place after the U.S. Capitol was attacked.

The Georgia Republican made the remark Tuesday while speaking in opposition to a sweeping voting rights bill, H.R. 1, the For the People Act, as well as the recent installation of metal detectors on Capitol Hill.

“While we’re talking about voter suppression and long lines, I’d like to point out that there’s real voter suppression that happens right here in Congress,” Ms. Greene said on the House floor.

“Many members of Congress have to stand in long lines to enter the chamber going through metal detectors, emptying our pockets and being treated very disrespectfully. So that is real voter suppression and it’s a shame that it happens right here on the House floor,” Ms. Greene continued. “Standing in line to vote is not voter suppression. It’s just part of the voting process. Just like people stand in line to buy groceries at the grocery store.”

Metal detectors were installed outside the House chambers in the aftermath of mobs breaching the Capitol building on Jan. 6 as Congress met to formalize the 2020 U.S. presidential election results.

A number of Republicans in Congress have since protested, complained about or bypassed the metal detectors. Those who refuse to be screened risk being fined up to $10,000.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, California Democrat, said later she was “really stunned” to hear Ms. Greene compare members of Congress going through metal detectors with Americans waiting eight hours to vote.

The For the People Act includes multiple provisions to expand voting access for Americans, including language ensuring “a fair and equitable waiting time for all voters” in each state every election. The House is expected to vote on it this week.

