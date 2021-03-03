PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska man has pleaded no contest to charges for shooting his teenage son in the abdomen and buttocks during an argument in the family’s home last summer.

Clarence Moxey, 54, of Louisville, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Cass County District Court to first-degree assault and felony child abuse, the Omaha World-Herald reported. He faces up to 50 years for each count when he’s sentenced at a later date.

Sheriff’s investigators have said a deputy was called to Moxey’s home the morning of July 20 for a family disturbance and left the home within an hour after talking to family members. But the deputy was called back to the home within 10 minutes of leaving for reports of a shooting there.

An investigation determined Moxey shot his 16-year-old son twice with a small-caliber handgun. The teen was flown to an Omaha hospital to be treated for his wounds.

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the World-Herald on Wednesday that in exchange for Moxey‘s plea, a felony firearms charge was dismissed. Palm said he plans to recommend that Moxey‘s sentences on the two counts be served at the same time.

