At least 10 rockets were fired early Wednesday at a military base in western Iraq where U.S. and coalition troops are hosted.

The barrage hit the Ain al-Asad airbase at 7:20 a.m. local time. It wasn’t immediately known if there were any injuries from the attack. Iraqi forces are leading the response and the investigation, said officials with Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S.-led coalition in the country.

Iraq‘s military later that confirmed the attack did not cause significant losses and that security forces located the launch pad used for the missiles. An Iraqi military official told The Associated Press that it was located in the al-Baghdadi area of Anbar.

It was the first response since U.S. forces hit a compound along the Iraq-Syria border last week that killed an Iranian-backed militia member.

The base was targeted by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in January 2020 in a missile attack that damaged several buildings. U.S. forces took cover after receiving word that the attack was imminent. Dozens of U.S. troops were injured, suffering concussions in the strike.

Iranian officials told Iraq their mission was in response to a drone strike at Baghdad’s airport earlier in the week that killed Gen. Qassim Soleimani, Iran’s most senior military commander.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.