The Senate Finance Committee split evenly Wednesday on Xavier Becerra‘s nomination as Health and Human Services secretary, teeing up another pitched battle over a Biden Cabinet pick.

The 14-14 vote along party lines came with the California attorney general facing rising opposition over his lack of health-care experience; legal fights against religious institutions, and staunch pro-choice stance.

“Being Health and Human Services secretary should not be a learn-on-the-job position,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy, Louisiana Republican. “I’m afraid Mr. Becerra will be very dependent on advisers.”

The divide comes a day after Neera Tanden, President Biden’s choice to head the Office of Management and Budget, pulled her nomination after it became clear she lacked the votes to be confirmed.

“Xavier Becerra is as radical as it gets,” said Sen. Steve Daines, Montana Republican, in a statement after the vote. “I cannot support someone who is extremely pro-abortion, attacks religious freedom, supports open borders, and advocates taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants.”

Mr. Becerra also faces a vote in the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Sen. Mike Crapo, Idaho Republican, raised concerns about Mr. Becerra‘s dodging of difficult questions during the confirmation hearing, as well as his fight against the Little Sisters of the Poor over an exemption from the Obamacare contraception mandate.

“Significant concerns have been raised about Attorney General Becerra‘s challenges to HHS’s authority to provide a conscience exemption from the Obamacare contraception coverage mandate and enforcement of the states’ restrictive actions, including a ban on indoor religious services that was rejected by the Supreme Court,” said Mr. Crapo.

Mr. Becerra won praise from Democrats, including Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, who said the nominee helped write the Affordable Care Act when he was in Congress.

“As attorney general, he led the defense in court of the Affordable Care Act and protected the health care of millions,” she said. “He’s taken on drug companies for their high prices and their role in the opioid epidemic and he’s worked to enforce mental health parity.”

Mr. Cassidy said that past Health and Human Services secretaries, who include physicians and governors, had more health-care experience than Mr. Becerra.

“He has administered a legal department … with a budget of about a billion dollars, but his qualifications to be HHS secretary seem to be minimal beyond suing HHS,” said Mr. Cassidy.

Meanwhile, pro-life groups and religious-freedom groups are battling the Becerra nomination.

Susan B. Anthony List president Marjorie Dannenfelser called Mr. Becerra a “hardened pro-choice activist unfit to lead HHS.”

“During his confirmation hearings, Becerra refused to disavow his support for forcing taxpayers to fund abortion on demand, or his vote in favor of partial-birth abortion,” said Ms. Dannenfelser in a Wednesday press release.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden praised Mr. Becerra‘s commitment to women’s health care.

“I just feel very strongly over the last four years women across the country saw their health providers close down, their access to reproductive health care, including abortion, ripped away, and the attacks that were leveled against the attorney general in my view twist reality when it comes to women’s health care,” said Mr. Wyden.

He added that the “fact is that fewer women are getting essential health care. More women are taking unnecessary risks.”

