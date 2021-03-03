House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats publicly called on President Biden on Wednesday to nominate Shalanda Young to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget, after the president withdrew the nomination of Neera Tanden for the post.

Mrs. Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland and House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina said Ms. Young, who is Black, would be a “historic” choice for the job.

Mr. Biden has already nominated Ms. Young to be deputy director at OMB. A former congressional aide, she had her first confirmation hearing Tuesday with the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The House Democratic leaders said they have worked closely with Ms. Young and “highly recommend her for her intellect, her deep expertise on the federal budget and her determination to ensure that our budget reflects our values as a nation.”

Some House Democratic leaders had been supporting Ms. Young for the top job at OMB even before Mr. Biden nominated Ms. Tanden, former head of the progressive group Center for American Progress. Ms. Tanden asked the president to withdraw her nomination Tuesday after it became clear she lacked enough votes in the Senate.

Senators in both parties were critical of her social media barbs aimed at lawmakers in recent years and said she lacked the experience to lead the White House budget office.

The House Democratic leaders praised Ms. Young for her “legislative prowess, extensive knowledge of federal agencies, incisive strategic mind and proven track record.”

“Her leadership at the OMB would be historic and would send a strong message that this administration is eager to work in close coordination with members of Congress to craft budgets that meet the challenges of our time and can secure broad, bipartisan support,” they said.

Republicans signaled Tuesday that they would be inclined to support Ms. Young for the top OMB post during a hearing on her nomination for deputy director.

“You’ll get my support — maybe for both jobs,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the top Republican on the Senate Budget Committee.

• David Sherfinski contributed to this story.

