STOCKHOLM (AP) - Swedish police said a man assaulted at least eight people in a southern Sweden town Wednesday, and that the case was being investigated as ”a suspected terrorist crime.”

Police said a man in his 20s attacked people in the small town of Vetlanda, about 190 kilometers (118 miles) southeast of Goteborg, Sweden’s second largest city.

The man was shot by police, who said that the condition of those attacked and the perpetrator was not immediately known.

The events took place in downtown Vetlanda. Swedish media reported that the assaulter used an axe.

”Some are seriously injured and some are slightly injured, but no one is dead,” police spokeswoman Angelica Israelsson Silfver told the Aftonbladet newspaper..

Swedish police were expected to hold a press conference at 1900 GMT.

