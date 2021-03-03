“The Simpsons” has been renewed for two more seasons on Fox, the network announced Wednesday, ensuring the longest-running primetime scripted TV show holds that distinction through at least 2023.

Fox said it ordered a 33rd and 34th season of “The Simpsons,” extending a record-setting run on broadcast TV that is due to reach a new milestone with the airing of the show’s 700th episode on Sunday.

“My biggest move was in the very beginning when I decided to never uncross my fingers,” James L. Brooks, the show’s executive producer since its start, since in a statement announcing the renewal.

“The Simpsons” debuted on Fox in late 1989, and the show has earned accolades in the subsequent decades afterward including 34 Emmy Awards and seven People’s Choice Awards, among other honors.

Fox picking up “The Simpsons” for two more seasons means that fans of the show can now expect the series to run a minimum of 757 episodes, the TV network explained in a press release.

In addition to being the longest-running primetime scripted show in TV history, “The Simpsons” is also considered the longest-running American cartoon series and the longest-running American sitcom.

The show’s eponymous cartoon family has been voiced by the same actors since the series debuted. Its producers recast several reoccurring characters just recently, however, including several Black and Brown characters that had been voiced for years by White actors.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.