The White House said Wednesday that most illegal immigrants jumping the border are still being turned away under a Trump-era policy President Biden has not yet erased, but said the ones that are being caught and released are getting COVID-19 testing.

Folks on the border say that’s not the whole story.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about a Noticias Telemundo Investiga report that 108 migrants released by the Border Patrol in Texas have then tested positive for coronavirus when they showed up at the bus station in Brownsville. The city gave them rapid tests.

Ms. Psaki said most illegal immigrants are still being blocked from entering under a Trump-era emergency health order, which is keeping most potential migrant cases out of the country.

She said there are “narrow and limited instances” in which migrants are being released, and she said testing is done by state and local authorities with the help of non-governmental organizations.

“So that is a consistent part of our approach and what we do as migrants come in at the border,” she said.

That’s different than what Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had said, standing alongside Ms. Psaki on Monday, when asked about testing. He said the government was doing it.

“As a matter of process, individuals of family units are brought into ICE custody. They are tested,” he said. “ICE has the capability to test them; to isolate and quarantine them, as the results so dictate; and then to address their needs as the immigration process provides.”

When followed up and asked if that meant testing was happening, he said: “Yes, it is.”

But Sheriff Leon Wilmot in Yuma County, Arizona, said that’s not the case for at least some of those being caught by the Border Patrol in his jurisdiction.

He said they’re being released without testing.

Some were dropped off in the parking lot of a Jack in the Box restaurant. Across the state in Cochise County they were dropped at a Walmart.

And they weren’t given COVID-19 tests.

Sheriff Wilmot said ICE is overwhelmed with the numbers and can’t take all of the people Border Patrol is holding, so Border Patrol agents are having to release some of them. Mr. Mayorkas’s answer ignored that part of the equation.

“He’s not answering the question in totality. He’s only referring to ICE in their facilities,” the sheriff said. “What he’s not answering to is the question in regards to U.S. Border Patrol having to release individuals to NGOs and into the community on their own recognizance. How are they being addressed? And then being allowed to use public transportation transportation from the border to the interior of the United States.”

Asked about Mr. Mayorkas’s remarks, Homeland Security referred questions to Customs and Border Protection, which oversees the Border Patrol. CBP said its employees do a health screening, which includes temperature checks and a series of health-related questions, but it does not include COVID-19 testing.

“Onsite medical personnel can provide basic assessment and supportive treatment, but suspected COVID-19 cases are referred to local health systems for appropriate testing, diagnosis, and treatment. These COVID-19 procedures are consistent with longstanding CBP procedures for preventing the spread of communicable diseases,” CBP said in a statement to The Times.

Ms. Psaki’s statement that the administration is relying on local officials appears to be true in southern Texas, where agents say they’re releasing migrants and shepherding them over to the local chapter of Catholic Charities.

The organization didn’t respond to inquiries from The Washington Times, but on its website it is asking for donations to help with its work with migrants.

None of those cases address the situation where migrants who jump the border aren’t caught, and disappear into the country’s interior without any screening.

Sheriff Wilmot said his deputies found a farm bus Tuesday night with about 30 migrants who’d snuck in to try to keep warm overnight. The deputies called the Border Patrol but agents said they were too swamped with other cases to respond.

The farm company told the deputies the migrants could use the bus for shelter.

