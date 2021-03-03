NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina woman is in custody for the January shooting that injured another woman at an open-air mall.

The North Charleston Police Department announced the arrest Wednesday of India Nicole Summersett, 19.

On Jan. 8, a woman was shot in the chest while sitting in her vehicle parked at the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston, authorities said.

Summerset faces a charge of attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Police did not say what led them to her.

Summerset’s bond hearing is scheduled Thursday. It was unknown if she has an attorney.

