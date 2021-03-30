PHOENIX (AP) - A two-vehicle crash during the Tuesday morning commute killed one person and halted light rail service in part of east Phoenix near Sky Harbor International Airport, officials said.

News video showed the two vehicles involved in the crash on the tracks and it appeared that one struck a pole.

The light rail system instituted a bus bridge to transport train passengers between the 38th Street and 44th Street stations along Washington Street.

No additional information was immediately available.

