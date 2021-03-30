LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in Las Vegas said four people were arrested following a fight and shooting that wounded three people outside a downtown Las Vegas convenience store and a police chase that ended in a three-vehicle crash.

One of the wounded people was hospitalized in critical condition after gunfire about 4 p.m. Monday outside a 7-Eleven store at Charleston and Las Vegas boulevards, Officer Aden OcampoGomez said Tuesday.

Two of the four arrested suspects were hospitalized, Officer Misael Parra said, including one who was struck by a vehicle while trying to flee from a car that crashed at another busy crossroads following a brief police chase.

Names were not immediately made public.

Parra said police believe they found all the suspects involved in the shooting.

He said one person pulled a gun and began firing outside the store following a dispute inside involving two groups of people.

Parra said arriving officers pursued a red Dodge Neon from the shooting scene to Desert Inn Road and Swenson Street, where it crashed into two other vehicles and the four people inside tried to run.

Motorists in the other vehicles involved in the crash were not hospitalized, Parra said.

