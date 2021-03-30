WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Police in Wichita have announced another arrest in the New Year’s Day fatal shooting of a man, marking the city’s first homicide of 2021.

Isabel Martin, 21, of Wichita, was arrested Monday on suspicion of first-degree murder and recruiting gang membership in the death of 22-year-old Gabriel Campos-Torres, television station KAKE reported.

Police said Martin is the sister of Noah Martin, 19, of Wichita, who was arrested shortly after Campos-Torres’ body was found on a Wichita sidewalk shortly after 12 a.m. Jan. 1.

Noah Martin was originally arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and a weapons count He was arrested again last week on suspicion of two counts of failure to comply and remains jailed on bonds totaling $400,000. Isabel Martin is being held without bond.

A 16-year-old boy also was arrested on New Year’s Day in connection with Campos-Torres’ death.

