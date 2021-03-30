The White House said Tuesday that President Biden‘s commitment during the campaign to nominate a Black woman for the U.S. Supreme Court is absolutely still on the table.

“Of course,” press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at the White House. “Yes, absolutely - it certainly is.”

Mr. Biden announced an initial slate of 11 judicial nominees on Tuesday.

The nominees include U.S. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who Mr. Biden announced as a pick for the powerful D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals - a court seen as a stepping stone for Supreme Court nominees.

Ms. Psaki said Mr. Biden, a former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is prioritizing judicial nominees in general.

“It would require there being an opening on the Supreme Court, of course - there is not an opening on the Supreme Court,” Ms. Psaki said. “Our focus is on getting the Senate to confirm this group of nominees and to continue to build a pipeline of additional highly qualified nominees who are going to reflect the values the president has outlined.”

