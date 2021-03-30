BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - A Bloomington teen has been charged as an adult in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman during a robbery.

De’Angelo Tashean Princeton Tolliver Edwards, who turned 16 in October, was arrested hours after the Thursday shooting of Keisha Huntington of Bloomington.

Edwards is charged with murder, murder committed during the commission of a felony, attempted murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. He was being held without bond Tuesday at the Monroe County Jail.

Huntington died from a gunshot wound to her back. Her boyfriend, who was in the passenger seat of the car, told police Edwards fired at the car after the teen pointed a gun at them and demanded money and property, The Herald Times reported.

The boyfriend said he gave Edwards $150 he had brought to pay for an ounce of marijuana from the teen, then told Huntington to drive away.

Edwards fired three shots at the fleeing car, an affidavit said. One shattered the rear window of the car, traveled through the driver’s seat and struck Huntington. She died at a Bloomington Hospital.

Huntington’s boyfriend identified Edwards from a photo lineup. Police arrested the teen later Thursday at his father’s apartment.

