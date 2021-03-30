Chelsea Handler says society may want to “skip” murder trials for men like Derek Chauvin in the future and go straight to a conviction.

The liberal activist/comedian told her eight million Twitter followers that treating the 45-year-old former Minneapolis police officer innocent until proven guilty by a jury of his peers is “pathetic.”

Chauvin faces third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in the May 25 death of 46-year-old George Floyd, which sparked waves of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protests and riots across the nation last year.

“So pathetic that there is a trial to prove that Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd when there is video of him doing so. Perhaps we skip trials when there is audio and video footage of the murder, she wrote in a pair of tweets Tuesday.

So pathetic that there is a trial to prove that Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd when there is video of him doing so. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 30, 2021

Ms. Hander’s supporters cheered the idea of abandoning due process for Mr. Chauvin.

“I stand with @chelseahandler,” one reader replied. “Murder, abuse of power and apathy all on video. GUILTY no trial needed. Get a clue America.”

“I thought the same thing in this case,” added another. “It is making sick.”

Critics noted far-reaching and unintended consequences for innocent people if small groups of select individuals could determine when trials could be “skipped.”

Perhaps we skip trials when there is audio and video footage of the murder. https://t.co/MpqAz70OXx — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 30, 2021

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.