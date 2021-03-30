A community coronavirus vaccination center will open in Prince George’s County next week.

The Federal Pilot Community Vaccination Center located at the Greenbelt Metro Station will open April 7.

The center is expected to administer up to 3,000 shots per day as more vaccines become available, according to an update released Tuesday by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

The site will be the first federally operated site in the state and will use vaccine allocations from the federal government.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will have socially distanced staff on site and translation services for those whose native language is not English. There will also be interpretation services for those who are deaf or have hearing loss.

“We are grateful to the White House, FEMA, and all of our federal partners for working with us to expand our vaccination campaign in Prince George’s County and across the state,” said Mr. Hogan. “By the end of April, we will have more than 12 mass vaccination sites across Maryland as part of a rapidly expanding vaccine distribution network. These vaccines are safe and effective, and when your turn arrives, we urge Marylanders to get vaccinated.”

Maryland currently has six mass vaccination sites open for eligible residents, and six more are scheduled to open in April.

Residents who would like to receive a vaccine at any state-run mass vaccination site can visit covidlink.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

