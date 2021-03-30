PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The man shot and killed at a northeast Philadelphia mall has been identified as the stepson of a detective assigned to the Philadelphia district attorney’s office.

District Attorney Larry Krasner confirmed in a statement Tuesday that 21-year-old Dominic Billa was the stepson of an unnamed detective in his Homicide/ Non-Fatal Shooting unit.

Police said Billa was shot multiple times in the chest shortly after 5 p.m. Monday in the food court at Philadelphia Mills mall near the Northeast Philadelphia Airport. Billa was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said at least five shots were fired after what started as a fight between two groups of individuals. No other injuries were reported.

The mall was placed on lockdown Monday night as police searched to make sure the shooter was not inside. No arrests had been made as of early Tuesday afternoon. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Monday that a single shooter had fled the scene.

