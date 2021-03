GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Glendale police say a hit-and-run wreck killed a driver whose pickup ended up on its side in a small canal early Tuesday morning.

The driver of a car that was heavily damaged in the wreck left the scene on Maryland Avenue at 99th Avenue before police arrived, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

