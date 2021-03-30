KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) - A victim advocate for the sheriff’s office in the Florida Keys was fired Tuesday after being arrested on charges of aggravated assault and reckless driving, officials said.

Steve Hustad had been suspended without pay since his arrest on Feb. 22 while driving a Monroe County Sheriff’s cruiser, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

“This was a serious case that fortunately didn’t end with the loss of life,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay.

The news release said Hustad was arrested at his home in Homestead on Tuesday morning.

It was not immediately known if Hustad has a lawyer. He has worked for the sheriff’s office since 1999.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.