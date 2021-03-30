The White House said Tuesday President Biden believes that “more can be done to make the corporate tax fair,” the day before he’s expected to roll out his infrastructure plan that is expected to cost upwards of $4 trillion in new spending.

Mr. Biden will discuss his infrastructure plan Wednesday in Pittsburgh and outline how he plans to pay for new spending for roads and bridges and social programs.

The centerpiece of his vision for new revenue appears to be raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%.

“I expect that tomorrow the speech is really about his vision, his vision for creating jobs, good-paying union jobs, and really investing in the industries of the future,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at the daily briefing Tuesday. “But he thinks it is responsible, it is the responsible thing to do, to propose a way to pay for that over time, and he also believes that there is more that can be done to make the corporate tax code fair.”

Ms. Psaki was mum about the details of the president’s plan.

The Tax Policy Center, a nonpartisan think tank, has said Mr. Biden’s plan for the corporate tax rate could raise $730 billion over 10 years.

