One of the Bidens’ German Shepherds has bitten another person at the White House.

According to a spokesman for first lady Jill Biden, Major bit a National Park Service employee on the South Lawn of the White House.

The Monday incident required the bite victim to receive medical treatment from the White House medical unit.

“Yes, Major nipped someone on a walk. Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by WHMU and then returned to work without injury,” spokesman Michael LaRosa told CNN.

Major is “still adjusting to his new surroundings,” he said.

This isn’t the first time the 3-year-old Major has been in the doghouse.

The dog and the Bidens’ other German Shepherd (13-year-old Champ) were sent to Delaware earlier this month after a biting incident involving the younger dog and a White House staffer.

President Biden downplayed that incident at the time, both saying that the bite didn’t break the staffer’s skin and that sending the dogs to Delaware wasn’t a punishment or a safety matter. He said that the dogs went back to Wilmington as a pre-planned move based on the fact both he and first lady Jill Biden had planned trips that would have them both out of their new home simultaneously.

