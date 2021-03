FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) - Police are investigating the discovery of two bodies in a residence on Tuesday.

Police found the bodies of two men after receiving a request to do a well-being check. Police did not identify the two people on Tuesday, and officers remained at the scene.

The state medical examiner’s office is scheduled to perform an autopsy of the individuals on Wednesday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.