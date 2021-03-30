Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says President Biden is setting the stage to implement his own “Mark of the Beast” by supporting COVID-19 vaccine passports.

The Georgia Republican blasted the White House this week for its exploration of COVID-19 “passports” that would hinder Americans from traveling or conducting business without proof of vaccination.

“They are actually talking about people’s ability to buy and sell linked to the vaccine passport,” Ms. Greene tweeted Monday. “They might as well call it Biden’s Mark of the Beast.”

A video message for supporters hammered home the point even further.

“They want you to be required to have something called a COVID passport,” she said. “This would mandate your ability to be able to travel, your ability to be able to go to events, your ability to be able to buy and sell. And I asked the question earlier today, ‘Is this something like Biden’s mark of the beast?’ because that is really disturbing and not good. ‘Oh, if you’re gonna come into the football game or the baseball game or the concert, you need your vaccine passport because we’re trying to do a good job of keeping everyone safe.’”

Ms. Greene concluded by saying that any such passport would be a form of totalitarianism.

“This is what the Biden administration is trying to talk these private companies into doing,” she said. “Well, let’s analyze that. You see, it’s still the same thing. It’s still fascism or communism. Whatever you want to call it but it’s coming from private companies. So I have a term for that: I call it corporate communism.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that such passports would not be linked to a federal database.

“That issue will touch many agencies, as verification is an issue that will potentially touch many sectors of society,” Ms. Psaki said. “A determination or development of [a] vaccine passport or whatever you want to call it will be driven by the private sector.”

