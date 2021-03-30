Rep. Matt Gaetz publicly accused a Florida lawyer Tuesday night of extorting him and his family over what he calls false sex-crime charges.

In an appearance Tuesday evening on Fox News Channel, Mr. Gaetz accused David McGee by name of extortion and said the FBI and Justice Department has the tapes to prove it.

Mr. Gaetz told host Tucker Carlson that $4.5 million was supposed to be paid to Mr. McGee on Wednesday in exchange for the lawyer making go away a Justoce Department sex-trafficking probe that involved claims of underage sex-trafficking.

According to Mr. Gaetz his father wore an FBI wire and had spoken about the blackmail scheme.

The Florida Republican demanded that those tapes be released “tomorrow.”

Mr. McGee is a former DOJ official now with the Florida law firm Beggs & Lane.

