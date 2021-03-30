Rep. Matt Gaetz is reportedly the object of a Justice Department investigation into sex trafficking involving a minor.

According to a report Tuesday in the New York Times, the Justice Department is looking into whether Mr. Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old, paid for her to travel with him, and crossed state lines to do so.

The Times cited “three people briefed on the matter.”

The investigation was opened near the end of the Trump administration, the Times reported.

“The three people said that the examination of Mr. Gaetz, 38, is part of a broader investigation into a political ally of his, a local official in Florida named Joel Greenberg, who was indicted last summer on an array of charges, including sex trafficking of a child and financially supporting people in exchange for sex, at least one of whom was an underage girl,” the Times wrote.

No charges have been brought against Mr. Gaetz, and the Florida Republican told the Times he was not the investigation’s target.

The congressman told the Times that his attorneys have been in contact with the Justice Department and that the department told them he was the subject, not the target, of an investigation.

“I only know that it has to do with women,” Mr. Gaetz said. “I have a suspicion that someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.