SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Officials are investigating an accident that killed a worker at the Port of Savannah.

The Georgia Ports Authority said in a statement Tuesday that a longshoreman died in an accident involving a rubber-tired gantry crane used to stack shipping containers at the port terminal.

Port authority police are investigating the cause of the fatal incident, which happened early Friday morning, the port authority said.

Chatham County Coroner David Campbell told the Savannah Morning News that the man who died had been identified as 50-year-old Stephen Cobb. The port authority said he was a member of the local union for dockworkers, the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1475.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.