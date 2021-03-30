SANFORD, Fla. (AP) - A Florida driver who fatally hit a motorcyclist returned to the scene and fatally struck a woman who was rendering aid to the victim, officials said.

Michael John Kraft, 37, was arrested late Monday in Sanford, which is north of Orlando, Sanford police spokeswoman Bianca Gillett told news outlets.

According to police, Kraft‘s blue Jaguar struck Vincent Russo, 73, as he was riding his motorcycle Monday afternoon near Sanford. Kraft continued driving, but made a U-turn and returned to the scene, Gillett said.

Back at the crash scene, pedestrian Jenna Campbell, 39, was trying to help Russo, police said. Kraft veered out of the westbound lanes, crossed the median and drove into oncoming traffic. He hit Campbell.

Campbell and Russo both died at the scene.

An arrest report said Kraft drove away, but eventually drove off the road, hit a fence and stopped in a trench. He was detained by police.

At first, officers did not realized Kraft was involved in both crashes. However witnesses interviews and evidence connected him to both incidents.

Officers noted in the arrest report that Kraft was “lethargic, slow to respond…, his eyes were bloodshot and appeared to be droopy.” He also refused to submit to a field sobriety test.

Police said Kraft later submitted to a urine test, which determined he was under the influence of an unidentified stimulant. The arrest report said that the drug, combined with an unspecified mental illness, left Kraft unable to operate the vehicle safely.

The report did not go into details about the stimulant or possible mental illness, but said a warrant for additional blood tests was secured.

Kraft is charged with two counts each of leaving the scene of a crash with a fatal injury and hit-and-run, along with one count of refusal to submit to DUI test after license is suspended.

Court records don’t list a lawyer for Kraft.

