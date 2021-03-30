NEW YORK (AP) - A man was fatally shot on a Manhattan basketball court, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 11 p.m. Monday and found the 29-year old victim lying on the basketball court at Poor Richard’s Playground in East Harlem, a police spokesperson said.

The man had been shot in the torso. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released.

Police have made no arrests.

Poor Richard’s Playground is named after Benjamin Franklin, who used the pen name for his “Poor Richard’s Almanack.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.