SEAFORD, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police say they are still investigating a fatal shooting that involved a state trooper and a Seaford woman who died.

State police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper told the Delaware State News on Monday that no further details were available “at this time.”

She indicated that an update would be issued once there’s more information to provide.

State police had said that the woman, 51, was fatally shot Thursday after she armed herself with a handgun and threatened police and medical personnel who had responded to a call. Authorities had said that troopers were dispatched to the scene to assist medical personnel before engaging with the woman.

Police said the trooper fired his departmental-issued handgun and was placed on administrative leave, which is policy.

The woman died at the scene. Police said her name was being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

