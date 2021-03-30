U.S. Special Operations Command has reassigned its first “chief of diversity and inclusion” while it investigates Richard Torres-Estrada’s social media posts.

On what appears to be his personal Facebook page, Mr. Torres-Estrada posted a photo of Adolph Hitler holding a Bible next to a photo of President Trump holding a Bible in front of St. John’s Church during the May 2020 protests outside the White House. The historical image of Hitler was photoshopped to add the Bible. Protesters had set fire to St. John’s Church.

Also on the site are derogatory quotes from people who worked for Mr. Trump.

And there is a spoof of the fairy tale “Goldilocks.” In the cartoon, police are interviewing Goldilocks as a victim as they arrest the three bears.

“If you still don’t understand how racism works, remember SHE broke into THEIR house #StopRacism,” reads the caption.

The Torres-Estrada site also mocked Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, posting a “wanted poster” that said, “Missing Have you seen this man? Ted Cruz.” Mr. Estrada added the comment, “Help.”

The post was a reference to Mr. Cruz traveling to Cancun with his family during Texas’ historic ice storms.

The Command announced Mr. Torres-Estrada’s appointment on Twitter the same day Army Gen. Richard D. Clarke, SOCOM commander, testified about extremists in the ranks before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

CNN first reported the reassignment.

Conservatives have mocked Mr. Torres-Estrada’s appointment for a community that requires vigorous physical standards to become a Navy SEAL, Army Green Beret, or Delta Force member.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a stand-down of troops so they can be drilled in anti-extremist behavior.

Conservatives complain the indoctrination is biased and is unneeded.

Kenneth McGraw, U.S. SOCOM spokesman, told The Washington Times, “The Commander has directed an investigation to look into the facts surrounding Mr. Torres- Estrada’s selection. It would be inappropriate to comment on specifics until the evaluation is complete. Mr. Torres-Estrada has been assigned to other duties pending the results of the investigation.”

SOCOM has not confirmed to The Washington Times that the Facebook posts belong to Mr. Torres-Estrada, who did not return a phone message.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.