LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have charged a suburban Kansas City man with driving drunk at the time of a crash earlier this month that killed another man.

Joseph Cook, 34, of Lee’s Summit, is charged with driving while intoxicated resulting in a death, the Kansas City Star reported.

Investigators said that late the night of March 6, Cook was driving a pickup truck the wrong way on U.S. Highway 50 in Lee’s Summit when he collided head-on with another pickup, killing its driver, Kevin Daniels.

Cook was injured and taken to an area hospital, where police say blood tests showed his blood alcohol level was 0.261 - more than three times the legal limit to drive.

