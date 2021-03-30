The Swiss ambassador to the U.S. was assaulted inside his home, attached to his nation’s embassy.

The New York Post reported Tuesday, citing police documents, that the incident happened around 2 p.m. Monday in the Cathedral Avenue home in Washington’s Northwest quadrant.

Suspect Christian David Mandeville of Oregon had pushed his way into the residence and got into a physical altercation with Ambassador Jacques Pitteloud, the Post reported.

The suspect “used his arms to knock away the Ambassador’s arms. Mandeville then used his body to try and push his way past the Ambassador. His actions pushed the Ambassador backward,’’ the documents say, according to the New York paper.

A male Secret Service agent was called to the location and was able to wrestle the suspect to the ground and arrest him.

The officer, whom the Post did not name, took cuts to his forearm during the struggle.

Mr. Mandeville, according to the police report, had deposited a backpack outside the gate to the home, prompting a cautionary evacuation, though, the Post reported, nothing violent happened as a result.

Mr. Mandeville has been charged with unlawful entry, assault on a foreign official and resisting arrest, the Post reported.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.