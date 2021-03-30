GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the shooting death of his mother in Garden City, police said.

The teenager called 911 Monday afternoon and reported that he had shot his mother at their home, police said in a news release.

Officers found his mother, 34-year-old Mallory Hernandez, suffering from gunshot wounds. She died later at a Garden City hospital.

The teenager surrendered at the home and was being held in the Southwest Kansas Regional Center on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Further details were not released.

