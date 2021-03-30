Former President Donald Trump is showing no signs of leaving the public spotlight as speculation ensues of a 2024 White House run.

Mr. Trump, who left office earlier this year after losing a contentious and bruising reelection campaign, launched a new website on Wednesday to remain in contact with supporters.

The site will allow individuals to correspond and submit scheduling requests with the former president and first lady. It will also serve as a mechanism for members of the press to set up interviews.

“President and Mrs. Trump are continually strengthened by the enduring spirit of the American people, and they look forward to staying in touch,” reads a statement from the former president’s office.

The site marks Mr. Trump’s first online presence since being banned from social media in the closing weeks of administration for allegedly inciting a mob of supporters to demonstrate at the U.S. Capitol.

Many observers, though, see the move as the initial step towards a political comeback bid.

Since leaving office, Mr. Trump has openly flirted with the idea of running against President Biden in 2024.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida last month, the former president wowed many by pledging that his “movement of hard-working American patriots is just getting started.”

“A Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House and I wonder who that will be,” Mr. Trump said at the event. “Who, who, who will that be?”

