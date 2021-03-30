BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Two men who were shot in Bismarck, including one fatally, were apparent targets of the perpetrator, according to police.

Investigators are following up on leads in Sunday night’s shooting at the Mapleton Apartments in north Bismarck, Lt. Luke Gardiner said.

“Police believe this to be a targeted attack on the two victims,” Gardiner said in a statement.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire about 11 p.m. and found the two victims inside the apartment complex. They were taken to the hospital where one man, 26 years old, died from his injuries.

Police said the other man, age 29, is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

The victims have not been identified.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.