PHOENIX (AP) - A woman who allegedly struck an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper with her vehicle during an attempted traffic stop in Phoenix has been arrested.

DPS officials said 18-year-old Salina Avila of Phoenix has been booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on an officer, theft and possession of a dangerous drug.

It was unclear Tuesday if Avila has a lawyer for her case yet.

DPS officials said the incident occurred March 6 around 3 a.m.

A trooper clocked a car at more than 100 mph on Interstate 17 and the driver got out of the vehicle and ran away.

The trooper chased after that person on foot when Avila allegedly struck him with a pickup truck.

DPS officials said the trooper feared for his life and shot at the truck as it sped away.

DPS says the trooper was taken to a hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driver of the other speeding car who fled from the scene on foot has not been located yet.

