WHEATON, Ill. (AP) - A former cafeteria worker at a suburban Chicago hospital has been charged with stealing more than $218,000 over two years, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.

Todd Jagow, 43, of Woodridge is free on $10,000 bond after being charged with theft in excess of $100,000. DuPage County prosecutors say Jagow was working as a cafeteria supervisor at Elmhurst Hospital when he allegedly entered fictitious refunds and then took money from the cash register to conceal his actions. The thefts allegedly occurred between February 2018 and January 2020.

During a bond hearing Monday, prosecutors said Jagow paid personal expenses with the stolen money. The scheme was uncovered when hospital workers conducted a review of cafeteria sales.

“It is alleged that Mr. Jagow treated the coffers at Elmhurst Hospital as his own personal piggy bank, skimming money as he needed,” DuPage State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

Jagow is scheduled to return to court for arraignment on April 20, the state’s attorney’s office said. It wasn’t immediately known if he has legal representation to speak on his behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.