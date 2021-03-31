HONOLULU (AP) - Honolulu officials in the city’s planning and permitting department took bribes from architects, contractors and others in exchange for expediting or approving projects, U.S. prosecutors said.

A now-retired building plans examiner accepted at least $100,000 in cash and other gifts from an architect, a contractor and others in exchange for expediting approval of projects, according to an indictment.

He and five others are scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday.

Three current employees of the Department of Planning and Permitting were put on paid leave, based on charging documents unsealed Tuesday, city spokesman Tim Sakahara said. Two others charged are retired.

The sixth defendant is an architect who allegedly gave a building plans examiner at least $28,400 in cash and other gifts. That employee is accused of approving projects ahead of others.

