MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - An Abilene man was sentenced to nearly 24 years in prison for his part in an attempted robbery that left a Manhattan man dead.

Dylan Allan Hitsman, 21, was sentenced Tuesday in the 2019 death of 24-year-old Tanner Zamecnik, who was shot inside his car at a Manhattan apartment during an alleged marijuana deal. A passenger in Zamecnik‘s car was was wounded.

Hitsman was originally charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder and four other charges, The Manhattan Mercury reported.

Hitsman’s brother, Jaylon, along with Richard Goens and Shamar Sutton, face first-degree murder and other charges in Zamecnik‘s death. Their court proceedings are ongoing.

In earlier hearing, Sutton said the group planned to rob Zamecnik, whom the Hitsman brothers knew, to acquire marijuana.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.