MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AP) - A police officer shot and wounded a Missouri man outside of a gas station in northern Arkansas after the man reportedly fired a gun at a bail bondsman, authorities said Wednesday.

Kevin Lee Donovan, 41, of Adrian, Missouri, remained hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday in Springfield, Missouri, after the Tuesday night shooting in Mountain Home, Arkansas State Police said.

Neither the officer nor the bail bondsman were injured.

Donovan was wanted in Missouri on drug charges and unlawful use of a weapon, and the shooting occurred while police were trying to take him into custody, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police agents will investigate the shooting and forward their findings to a local prosecutor.

