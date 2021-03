BELOIT, Wis. (AP) - Police in Beloit said Wednesday that detectives are investigating a homicide.

According to authorities, a 33-year-old man was fatally shot outside in a residential neighborhood about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

The victim was from Beloit.

Police provided no further details about the incident.

