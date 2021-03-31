President Biden plans to convene his first official Cabinet meeting on Thursday, according to the White House.

Principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the $2.25 trillion infrastructure and climate proposal Mr. Biden is rolling out Wednesday will be a key topic of discussion.

“The focus of the meeting will be working together to continue implementing and communicating about the American Rescue Plan and how it continues to deliver for working families, discussing the role Cabinet members will play in advocating for the American Jobs Plan, and ensuring we accelerate our federal COVID-19 response and that Americans don’t let their guards down,” Ms. Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Pittsburgh.

The meeting will take place in the East Room at the White House in order to comply with social distancing protocols.

Vice President Kamala Harris and the heads of the 15 executive departments plan to attend, along with Cabinet-level officials like White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

