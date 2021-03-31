GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Browning man has pleaded guilty to a murder on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation last year, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Jason Avery Mattson, 30, entered pleas Tuesday to second-degree murder and kidnapping during a hearing before U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in Great Falls. Morris scheduled sentencing for June 24. Both counts carry sentences of up to life in prison.

A man’s body was found on the reservation on March 3, 2020.

Several days later, Mattson called tribal law enforcement to confess to the killing. However, when officers arrived, Mattson called dispatchers again to say he was holding a hostage at knifepoint and that he “liked to kill,” court records said. He threatened to kill her and held her for about four hours before she was able to escape, court records said. Mattson was then arrested.

During the investigation, a witness reported the victim had asked for a ride in late February and was taken to several locations before being dropped off at Mattson’s house, the Flathead Beacon reports. The victim had shown the witness a large bag of methamphetamine before getting out of the car and seemed “scared,” according to the witness.

Court records did not identify either victim.

