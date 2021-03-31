The CEO of Delta Air Lines said in an apparent reversal on Wednesday that Georgia’s voting-law overhaul is “unacceptable” and doesn’t match the company’s values, while a top Republican lawmaker blasted the corporate chief for “caving to the woke mob.”

In a memo, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said Georgia’s new voting law “includes provisions that will make it harder for many underrepresented voters, particularly Black voters,” to cast ballots.

“The final bill is unacceptable and does not match Delta’s values,” Mr. Bastian wrote. “The entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia. This is simply not true.”

The airline’s headquarters are in Atlanta.

The new state law includes a provision in which verifying mail-in ballot signatures has been replaced by checking voter ID numbers. It also limits the use of ballot drop boxes, and was signed into law last week by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Delta has faced a backlash, including calls for a boycott, since Mr. Bastian said last week that the bill was “improved considerably” during the legislative process. He cited provisions for expanded weekend voting and protecting Sunday voting as positive developments.

Sen. Rick Scott, Florida Republican and head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said “liberal, woke executives” such as Mr. Bastian “are bullying states and threatening to do them economic harm if they don’t obey.”

“It’s outrageous but is becoming a trend,” Mr. Scott tweeted. “They’re just caving to the woke mob.”

He told Delta, “you fly to communist China which is one of the worst human rights abusers in the world, steals our technology and forces people into concentration camps, yet you have the audacity to say common-sense reforms to secure elections in GA are racist.”

The Republican-led Legislature revised election laws in response to the controversy over the presidential election, in which Democrat Joseph R. Biden won the state narrowly over then-President Trump. Mr. Trump and his allies argued that there were widespread irregularities and fraud, claims that state officials rejected.

